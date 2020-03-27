TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County schools are making moves to deal with the closure of schools for this academic year, including the possibility of setting prom and graduation dates for this summer.
Lindsey Akers, public relations director for the school system, said the school board met Thursday morning, practicing social distancing, and agreed to start looking at dates “later in the summer to possibly hold events such as high school graduation and prom. At this time, we will not set dates for those events as we will need further guidance from the Governor of Virginia regarding our ability to hold large crowd gatherings.”
Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for the rest of year on March 13 to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
On the academic side, Akers said the school board has received from guidance from the state superintendent of schools about planning for completing this school year with remote learning.
“All students will be required to complete the grade/course in which they are currently enrolled,” she said. “To do this, our principals, teachers, and central office staff will begin the process of determining where each class/student was on March 13 in relation to curriculum pacing, SOLs (Standards of Learning) tests, competencies, and content mastery.”
After the progress markers are determined, teachers will “compile the needed materials and subject matter content into a deliverable format which may include online assignments, paper packets, and/or a combination of both.”
“All students will have the content delivered in a manner that will meet their instructional ability level,” she said. “We will also consider any special needs or services required for educational attainment.”
The board also agreed to a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year, which is $67.3 million, up from the current’s year’s budget of $64.8 million.
But Board Chair David Woodard said after the meeting this budget is a draft.
“This was our first draft budget - and like every year, that first draft budget (that’s required by law to be passed by April 1) will have a lot of changes before the final adoption in May or June,” he said. “It’s important to remember that we were roughly $3 million to the good when the state passed a budget, and we’ve since fallen into a recession.”
Woodard said it may be a rough road ahead.
“We expect cuts from the state, and we expect to have to cut to match what the county can match,” he said. “I wouldn’t say this budget should be taken with a grain of salt, but I would say to expect changes in the next couple of months as we sort through what the coronavirus-induced recession has done to state and local revenues.”
Key priorities for the 22020-21 budget include:
• a 2 percent raise for all employees.
• seven new school counselor positions to meet the 2022 student ratio of one to 325 students per school.
• three new social workers positions to meet the demand of student emotional needs.
• the purchase of five new school buses.
• Mitchell Stadium lease (for Graham High School and Middle School sports).
• roof projects at several schools.
• replacement of all retiring teachers (if student enrollment requires).
• increase to $9.50 minimum wage (increases expenses for substitutes).
Akers said the budget will still have to go through the routine process of public hearings and approval by the board of supervisors.
