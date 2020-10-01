By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — More help is now available in Tazewell County for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tazewell County Small Business Recovery Grant, announced by the board of supervisors, is being allocated $250,000 from the $1 million of funding for businesses during Phase III of the county’s CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act federal funding initiative.
“Our small businesses are still seeing the economic impact of COVID-19 and this spring’s mandated shutdown,” said county Administrator Eric Young. “The county understands the important role our small businesses play in the success of our community and want to ensure they are given every possible opportunity to receive assistance.”
Young said the money is for businesses with 25 or less employees and must be physically located in Tazewell County.
Businesses that qualify can receive $1,000 to $10,000 in funding to reimburse expenses associated with the economic devastation of the pandemic, he said.
“This is a grant and funds do not have to be repaid, however, documentation of expenses is required,” he said. “Businesses receiving prior federal assistance are eligible but preference will be given to those yet to receive assistance. The grant will be administered by the Tazewell County Industrial Authority.”
“The board understands the considerable sacrifice small businesses have made during this pandemic,” Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said. “This funding is designed to help those still struggling to catch up on their mortgage, rent, utilities, payroll and the additional expense of purchasing personal protection equipment which was not a part of their initial budgets. We strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply.”
Business owners may access the grant application through the Tazewell County website, tazewellcountyva.org, or by picking up an application at the County Administration Building located at 197 Main Street, Tazewell.
The application period for the Tazewell County Small Business Recovery Grant opened Monday and run until 4:30 p.m .on Oct. 12.
In addition to the Small Business Recovery Grant, the board also announced $100,000 of loan forgiveness for more than 24 businesses that were approved in April by the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority for zero interest loans.
Recipients will receive notification via mail from the county’s Department of Economic Development.
Both initiatives are funded through the CARES Act and Tazewell County received an additional $3.41 million in August, making the county’s allocation just over $6.8 million to assist continued long-term local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under U.S. Treasury guidelines, the funding must be used by Dec. 30 and may not fill shortfalls in government revenue.
