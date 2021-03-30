Staff report
TAZEWELL, Va. – The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors announced Monday that a new economic development director has been chosen to help identify economic opportunities for expansion and job creation.
County Administrator Eric Young has selected Tim Danielson to serve as the County’s Economic Development Director where he will help to identify economic opportunities for expansion and job creation, according to an announcement from the board of supervisors. Danielson comes from Midland, Texas where he served as the Director of Business Development at Midland Development Corporation.
“The board is excited to announce the creation of the position of Director of Economic Development for Tazewell County. This position is redefined from years past and will focus on recruiting businesses from outside the region,” Young said. “Pam Warden, our economic development manager, will continue to work with our local existing businesses to help them grow and expand. The director will work with the firm ‘360 Marketing’ to target specific businesses outside our region whose labor needs complement our available workforce and whose location and other asset requirements fit with our county. The new focus is to market who we are to find jobs our people are ready to perform, rather than trying to change who we are to attract jobs.” Both the 360 Marketing contract and the director position were funded through the Cumberland Plateau C-PROP grant awarded to the County in 2019. Young continued “We delayed the hire until some of the uncertainty related to COVID resolved. Now we plan to be ready to recruit as much of the economic recovery as we can to Tazewell County.”
Prior to his work in Midland, Danielson served as Business Attraction Manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Vice President of Pollina Corporate Real Estate, Inc. A graduate of Purdue University, Danielson comes to Tazewell County with more than 20 years of economic development and site selection experience in both the public and private sector, according to the announcement Monday.
“The county conducted an extensive search to find the right candidate for the job and we are fortunate to have Tim join our team,” Chairman of the Board Tom Lester said. “He brings a dynamic set of skills and has had incredible success during his career. His wealth of experience will be an asset as he executes the county’s economic development strategy.”
The board also announced that AJ Robinson will lead the newly created Communications Department where she will oversee the County’s communications strategy, including branding/co-branding, public relations, web and social media presence.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic the Board became acutely aware that the creation of a Communications Department was necessary. AJ is a strategic leader who naturally fit into the role. Her hard work, tenacity and team leadership will serve as great resources as we continue to transform the county’s future,” stated Board Member Charlie Stacy.
In addition to communications, Robinson will continue to lead the Tourism and Community Development Department. Danielson will take helm of the Economic Development Department beginning April 1.
