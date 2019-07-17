TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County company has completed a Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program, which helps enhance international exporting.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday that the PBE Group (Pyott-Boone Electronics) has graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s VALET program, which “assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.”
“The Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program provides growth-minded companies with the tools and expertise they need to navigate new markets and successfully export overseas,” said Northam. “International trade is a powerful economic engine in our commonwealth and we are proud to support this valuable program that helps businesses of all sizes and industries thrive in the global marketplace. I congratulate these Virginia companies on their tremendous international performance and I am confident they will see continued success here in Virginia and abroad.”
The program provides participating companies with export planning services and assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet the companies’ international business goals.
“The VALET program, administered by VEDP’s dedicated International Trade team, is one of our most well-regarded tools for bolstering trade activity in the commonwealth,” said VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret. “This world-class program has helped nearly 340 homegrown companies to increase their export sales, contributing economic growth and ensuring that Virginia remains competitive in the global marketplace.”
According to the PBE Group’s website, Pyott Boone Electronics was established in 1971 to supply the U.S. coal mining industry with the most technologically advanced communication and monitoring systems available. Over the next 40 years, Pyott Boone grew to provide a full line of mining communications and monitoring systems as well as highly specialized manufacturing services for top tier U.S. Defense contractors.
In 2011, Pyott Boone Electronics was acquired by a group of investors with the intention to grow Pyott Boone Electronics into the world leader in mine safety and productivity. In this acquisition, the name was changed to the PBE Group to ensure easy translation in global markets.
Over the next seven years, PBE would acquire four additional technology companies:
Australian company Minecom which had 20 years of underground communications experience.
Canadian company Mine Radio Systems Inc (MRS) was another global leader in communications with sales and service in over 30 countries, focused on both mining and tunnel safety and communications
Canadian company Four Leaf Solutions provided key services and software to the mining industry
The Rutherford Group of companies from Australia, provided key mining cable repair and supply services, technical power solutions/equipment for temporary and permanent power applications in the mining and tunnel construction markets.
The company now has about 350 employees across 12 global offices.
Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually, the Governor’s office said. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the commonwealth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the commonwealth, the partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.
