TAZEWELL, Va. — Since the money owed on the 2007 expansion of the Tazewell County landfill will soon be paid off, funds used for that debt service may now help the county leverage the financing for needed projects as well as keep operations stable with no cuts or another tax increase.
A special meeting of the board of supervisors is set for Monday to consider a proposal that will provide $3.8 million for projects and establish a line of credit, if needed, to keep the county operations at the current level without raising more revenue or cut services.
All of this is on the heels of a budget shortfall last year of $3.7 million that forced the county to raise the real estate tax rate from 55 cents to 58 cents on each $100 of assessed value and impose a $20 fee for each vehicle registered in the county.
County Administrator Eric Young said the board on Monday will consider authorizing the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to borrow the $3.8 million with terms to be discussed at the meeting.
“After making the last $219,000 bond payment on the landfill this October, the board plans to replace the annual landfill payment with a payment of the same amount on new financing in its fiscal year 2021 budget,” Young said in a statement about the meeting. “This will avoid any net increase in current expenses for the county.”
The board authorized soliciting bids for the loan at its June 4 meeting.
That money is earmarked for several projects, including $1.6 million for a new HVAC system for the courthouse; $800,000 in new breathing (SCBA) gear for all fire departments; $200,000 for new Sheriff’s Office vehicles; $300,000 for a new fire truck and ambulance; $350,000 for a rescue squad building in the Eastern District; and $330,000 for a contingency fund if the HVAC costs exceed expectations.
The remainder of the funds would be for other fire and EMS related equipment, such as modern hydraulic stretchers for EMS and a cascade system to refill air tanks for firemen during long fire events. Also included are emergency power generators for 911 communications towers in the county, according to Young.
The loan would be structured to pay for the vehicles and other equipment over a shorter period of time, while paying over 20 years for the EMS building and the courthouse HVAC.
Although part of the proposal is to establish a $2.5 million line of credit, that may not be needed.
“The $219,000 should cover the payment on the fixed debt,” Young said. “The line of credit, if any, will be paid off in December when we get our tax revenues. There will not be any payment on the line of credit except one or two months interest on only the amount we draw, if any.”
The courthouse HVAC has been criticized since its installation in 2000, he said, providing a history of the issues.
In 2006, Wiley and Wilson, an engineering firm, recommended the entire HVAC system in the courthouse be replaced and in 2013 Southland Energy made the same recommendation.
After paying more than $60,000 in 2018 on repairs, the board asked Southland Energy to propose a solution. Southland’s 2019 report indicates up to 25 percent of the cost of a new system could be recovered through savings on the county’s annual $172,000 dollar electric bill for the building.
“The system was not state of the art when it was installed 20 years ago,” Young said. “We are paying every year to keep this failing system running, paying for parts, paying for labor, and hemorrhaging electrical costs. It’s like keeping an old car on the road, eventually you have to break down and get a new one.”
Young said the board is behind the proposal.
“I appreciate the board authorizing us to borrow the funds,” he said. “We may not have to borrow for all of the items, but we need the flexibility because we are operating with much less cash on hand and are not comfortable ignoring these needs.”
“Our financial advisers are concerned about the lack of reserves we have and our administrator is very concerned about not addressing these needs, especially the HVAC and SCBA gear for firemen,” board Chairman Travis Hackworth said. “We see an opportunity to solve both of those problems without increasing the burden on our budget. Using the future savings from having the landfill paid for allows us to do this without making any more cuts and keeping taxes low.”
Contact
Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
