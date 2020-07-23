By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — A new program created by the Tazewell Cemetery Association is honoring first responders who die in the line of duty by relieving their families of a major funeral expense.
The association announced Wednesday the new program which was recently approved by its board of directors. The association oversees the operation of both Maplewood and Jeffersonville cemeteries in the Town of Tazewell.
This special program is designed to help meet the burial needs of Tazewell County first responders who die in the line of duty. Any police officer, firefighter or emergency personnel losing their life while on active duty will be provided a burial space and the cost of internment at Maplewood Cemetery at no charge to his or her family.
“With our society the way it is, the world’s in turmoil,” said the association’s president, former Sheriff H.S. Caudill. “Many of our departments are under attack for this and that, some of it justified and some of it is not, and we just feel that many times our public servants aren’t always recognized; and any time you have a death, everything is mass confusion and not everybody has prepared for death in a way. We just feel for the public service our people do, this is a way to say thank you to the family by providing a burial plot at no charge.”
The costs of a cemetery plot and preparing a grave are expensive. The association is not covering the cost of other funeral expenses such as the casket, but it is paying for the burial space and cost of internment.
“And many people don’t preplan for this time,” Caudill said. “We just think this is a way to take the burden off them and say thank you. A grave site is around $2,000, and then opening and closing of the grave is anywhere from $700 to $1,200; that’s probably a minimum.”
No contributions are being sought for the new program.
“We’re not asking for donations. We’re carrying the amount ourselves,” Caudill stated.
The program is now available, but the association hopes that it never has to be used.
“We pray we never have to provide this service, but helping the families of these fallen heroes at a time of need is our way of demonstrating our great appreciation,” Caudill said. “Thanks to all of those who keep us safe.”
