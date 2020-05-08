TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has officially asked Gov. Ralph Northam to lift the COVID-19 shutdown in the county, saying the continued impact on the economy will create more hardships for residents than the virus.
County administrator Eric Young said the resolution was passed during the board’s monthly meeting this week.
“The board discussed the plight of many who have lost their jobs and the financial ruin facing small business owners already,” he said. “They also discussed the hardship the county and school system would face if sales tax and other revenues continue to be stalled. Board members expressed concern that the residents are beginning to suffer more from the shut down than they would from the disease.”
Young said that out of 1,600 county residents tested for the virus, only six tested positive with no hospitalizations.
The board concluded, he said, that “the negligible infection rate among county residents did not warrant the continued grave economic impacts of the shut down.”
The board “unanimously resolved to request that the Governor lift his executive orders and allow businesses to reopen in the county.”
Board Chair and Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy has urged Northam to take a regional approach to reopening businesses from the beginning, but Northam said earlier this week he wants the three phases of reopening, which may begin May 15, to be statewide.
Localities that continue to have issues with a high number of positive cases and hospitalizations, Northam said, can retain the restrictions now in place if they choose to do so.
But Stacy has said this area is “not Fairfax (County),” which has a huge population and has seen more than 5,000 positive cases, 832 hospitalizations and 211 deaths from the virus as of Thursday.
“We felt the number of cases in Tazewell County demonstrated that we had effectively dealt with the initial spread of COVID-19 very well,” Stacy said. “During that time our hospitals and health care facilities were able to better prepare themselves for an increase in sick patients which from the very beginning was the primary reason for shutting things down.”
Stacy the regional hospitals would have “struggled” if Tazewell County had thousands of cases of COVID-19, but that did not happen.
“We feel that threat has subsided to the point reopening a fragile economy would be very beneficial for Tazewell County,” he said. “We appreciate that it is a very fine line to balance the protection of the public from a health emergency and the protection of the public from an economic disaster. The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is committed to finding that right balance.”
Young said the commonwealth as a whole has yet reach its expected peak for infections and continues to struggle against the virus in Northern Virginia.
“This has kept the entire state under executive orders to stay at home and to close certain businesses,” he said.
Young said the public, though, would still be requested to practice personal safety measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and avoiding close contact with others.
“Reopening does not mean this is over,” he said. “This virus remains a threat. It will be even more of a threat as we begin to circulate in other communities and return to our normal routines.”
Young said the safety practices that have been learned must become habits.
“We have to discipline ourselves to keep doing these things as we resume our daily lives,” he said.
The board extended its local state of emergency through June 15, due to the continued possibility of an outbreak. That allows the county to manage any responses quicker and more effectively if needed.
Northam said the first phase of his plan to reopen businesses may start May 15 and would include the opening of many small businesses, including restaurants, with precautions in place like restricting the number of customers inside at one time.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
