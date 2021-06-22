Gayle Duane Shumaker went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the age of 82. Gayle was born July 7, 1938 in Princeton, WV to the late Charles and Flossie (French) Shumaker. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth A. (Rathbun) Shumaker; children Mark, Todd, Sus…