We continue our look at the courthouses of Mercer County through the articles written by John Maxey and Margaret Ann Scott in the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County, 1984 edition.
Once the courthouse dispute between Princeton and Concord Church was settled, a new building was needed. Where the court met in the interim was unknown.
After a dozen years of no courthouse building in Princeton, the fourth courthouse was built by Andrew Fillinger starting in 1873 and was completed in 1874.
In May, 1873, the county court entertained a motion for rope carpeting for the lower and upper floors and for the stair steps of the new courthouse. Two other requests; for the railing of the judge’s bench to be lowered about a foot and to have a public privy built “with urinals and seats so constructed that persons can not get on the seats with their feet,” were considered.
The fourth courthouse burned down in 1875. That October, the court ordered all courts to be held in the building on the Pearis Tanyard property occupied by John C. Darst until the courthouse could be rebuilt. Darst was paid $41.50 for the use of the building.
It is likely that the tan-yard was one of the sites used before the fourth courthouse was built. I’ll check Memories of Old Princeton written by H.W. Straley II, who lived through the period, to see if I can find out anything.
The fifth courthouse was a square brick building built by D.W. McClaughterty in 1876. The second floor was offices and the first floor was courtrooms.
In 1878, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney R.C. McClaughterty was authorized to have a room in the southeast corner of the building as an office. This room also was used as a jury room at times.
Darst, who was a local contractor, built an addition in 1888, which provided offices on the first floor and a courtroom on the second. A second addition was built by the Witt brothers from Bramwell in 1909.
The courthouse with its jail to the side served the county until 1930 when it was torn down. The Memorial Building served as the interim courthouse until the current one was built in 1931 at a cost of $400,000.
We’ll pick up with the dispute between Princeton and Bluefield over the location of the county seat in the 1890s-1900s and look at the current courthouse next time.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance columnist and reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com,
