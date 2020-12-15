PRINCETON — Princeton City Council tabled an agenda item Monday night that related to a management services agreement between Princeton Community Hospital and West Virginia University.
The item was not discussed at the council meeting, only tabled, but is expected to come back up in the recessed meeting that is set for Friday.
According to the agenda, council was to consider a “consent for PCH Association, Inc. to enter into a management services agreement with WVU Hospitals, Inc.”
Frank Sinicrope, PCH Interim CEO, would not comment on any agreement Monday but did say it would be discussed at the hospital’s board meeting on Thursday.
Princeton Mayor David Graham could not provide details of the agreement, but said the city is involved because the property the hospital and some other PCH facilities are on belongs to the city.
According to the WVU Medicine website, the university’s health system already provides management services to hospitals in Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania as well as Highland-Clarksburg Hospital in Clarksburg and Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling.
The WVU Health System is also comprised of 14 hospitals around the state.
Speculation has been growing in the community related to the WVU Health System having a role in the future of PCH.
That speculation was fueled last month when former CEO Jeffrey Lilley left the hospital.
Lilley had served as CEO of PCHA since July 2015 and recently oversaw the acquisition of Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC), a move that ended up seeing BRMC closing in-patient and ancillary services but leaving the emergency department open.
PCH acquired BRMC last year with initial plans to maximize strengths at both hospitals. BRMC, which was privately owned, had seen financial woes for years and the purchase at the time was seen as a way to keep it open.
When the deal was formalized in October 2019, Lilley said the plan was to “further develop and strengthen delivery of health care in our communities … People and their commitment to make each facility the best it can be are what drive both organizations to be successful.”
But in April, about 68 BRMC employees lost their jobs when the OB/GYN and surgical services departments ceased operations “due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The hospital ended most other services at the end of July, moving them to PCH.
No details are yet available on the exact nature of any management services WVU Health System would provide if an agreement is reached.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
