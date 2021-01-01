BLUEFIELD — Swope Construction has won the bid to construct Bluefield Area Transit’s (BAT) new bus transfer station on Bluefield Avenue.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) made the announcement, saying money for the almost $2.7 million project will come from the Federal Transit Administration.
“So many people have worked tirelessly on this project,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “WVDOT is proud of this innovative project, which is perfectly aligned with Governor (Jim) Justice’s vision to make a real difference in the lives of West Virginians.”
Bill Robinson, director of the state Division of Public Transit, said a transfer station in Bluefield was necessary to keep riders out of the weather while waiting to transfer to another bus or to shelter Greyhound bus passengers. The facility will also handle natural gas vehicles.
The project is also a part of a larger effort to revitalize an underutilized part of town, he added, mentioning the $2.5 million Commercialization Station, also located on Bluefield Avenue in the old freight terminal.
In 2016, Bluefield received grant funding to develop the facility, a business incubator designed to nurture manufacturing in the area. Local business and government officials are pushing to bring jobs to Mercer County.
The new transit station will be located nearby on a 2.5-acre parcel beside Flowers Bakery.
“Bluefield had a vision, to grow and to thrive,” Robinson said. “They are in the middle of a revitalization, and we’re proud that our project comes along at just the right time to really help people in this beautiful part of the state.”
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said earlier the new transfer station will be of benefit to many people.
“When completed, this facility will afford BAT riders and drivers a safe, enclosed, handicap-accessible facility to wait when transferring buses,” he said. “No longer will riders be exposed to heat, cold, wind, rain or snow while waiting to transfer buses. The facility will also include accessible restrooms. It will significantly increase the safety, comfort and dignity of BAT riders,””
Riders had for years used an open-air shelter on Princeton Avenue with no amenities to transfer and board buses. That kiosk has been closed and a temporary hub is located at the old Gulf station on Bluefield Avenue across from City Hall.
BAT serves Mercer and McDowell counties. In 2019, BAT carried nearly 212,000 passengers, including 127,983 elderly and 15,966 passengers with disabilities a total of 799.938 miles.
In addition to the federal funding, $527,669 in state funding is being utilized, along with $50,750 in local funding. Construction is scheduled to begin early this year.
The BAT headquarters is located on John Nash Boulevard at I-77 Exit 1.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
