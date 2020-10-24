CHARLESTON — In a dire assessment of what my lie ahead with COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months, state officials said Friday the worst may be yet to come, and wearing a mask is equivalent to a vaccine.
“COVID is spreading everywhere,” state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said. “When we look around the country we’re seeing the number of cases is picking up dramatically.”
The next six to 12 weeks will be a critical time as more and more people go indoors and possibly socialize, he said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing.
“I am not saying that to scare people, but I want to make people aware that whatever we do today is going to really be felt a couple weeks from now and a month from now,” he said.
That is why wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing are crucial.
“It’s projected by a University of Washington group that if we all wear masks consistently, we will save 100,000 lives by the end of the year,” Marsh said. “It is in our power to protect ourselves and protect each other.”
“Masks equal vaccine,” Justice said. “How could it be more simple? Today we don’t have a vaccine, but wearing our masks is equal to a vaccine in a lot of ways because it’s what we can do to stop the spread of this terrible disease.”
Marsh pointed out that the nation saw 71,000 new cases in one day and 41,000 are now hospitalized, the highest number in four to six weeks.
West Virginia, as well as Mercer and surrounding counties, continue to see surges in cases.
The state had 335 new cases in one day on Friday, pushing the daily positivity rate to 3.85 percent and the total cumulative number of cases to 21,392. Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, Mercer County saw surge of 105 new positive cases.
Marsh said another concerning statistic is the change in which age group is now seeing the most cases.
“We used to see the most positives in the 10 to 29 age group,” he said, referring to a surge for that group during the summer as more students returned to schools. “Now, we are seeing a much more even distribution when we look at the COVID testing over the last seven days. The highest group (of positive cases) is people over 70.”
That group has a “much higher risk of dying, but also a much higher risk of being severely ill,” he added.
Hospitals in many areas in the country are also seeing the pressure, with Wisconsin being forced to use a temporary field hospital because of a lack of adequate capacity in hospitals. The death rate is also rising, which typically occurs after surges.
“Things are likely going to get worse as in the 1918 pandemic,” Marsh said, as that virus saw surges when people let their guards down. Many cases now are being spread by people who are having gatherings with extended family and friends but not being careful.
Marsh reiterated that wearing a mask “is equivalent to having a vaccine today.”
That is one reason Justice made it clear everyone should wear a mask in public places and, in response to a question about reacting to someone who does not, he said to speak up.
“We don’t want to be a bunch of Barney Fifes, challenging people,” he said. But someone without a mask in a place they should be wearing one can be told, “You are endangering your own health and you are endangering others and I would surely appreciate you thinking about that.”
Justice emphasized it should be done “in a respectful way,” but people need to “step up.”
“I understand not getting involved, but I don’t condone it,” he said.
Justice also addressed the problem with people getting what Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer, describes as “COVID fatigue.”
“This is tiring, this is tough,” Justice said of the pandemic. “We cannot drop our guard. I know everybody is getting tired of wearing a mask and following all of the guidelines. But we need to really stay on top of it and take care of ourselves.”
Justice said most residents are cooperating.
“I believe they trust me because they know I will tell them the truth,” he said. “I will not scream wolf, wolf, wolf if it’s not terribly bad. This is tough stuff, a tough journey. I really appreciate what we’ve done and I appreciate the people listening.”
Christina Mullens, commissioner of the West Virginia DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, also took part in Friday’s briefing to emphasize how important contact tracing is in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“Disease investigation and contact tracing are some of our most valuable public health tools and are established ways to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” Mullens said. “You can help these efforts in a couple of ways. If you test positive, please respond to the contact tracers, provide accurate information, and isolate yourself from others. Also, if you see a call from your local health department, answer the phone, because you may be a close contact of someone who tested positive.”
Mullens added that calls from the number 866-611-0661 or using the caller ID “WV COVID19 RESP” are legitimate and should always be answered.
“Contact tracing is a critical activity in protecting the lives and safety of our citizens, and you can help West Virginia remain strong throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
