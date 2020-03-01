TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia voters will go the polls Tuesday to help decide who wins the Democratic Party presidential primary in the state.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said 14 candidates are on the ballot.
“Some have already dropped out but their names will still be on the ballot,” he said.
Earls also said that all registered voters can cast a ballot since the state is “open” and does not require residents to include a party affiliation.
Republicans do not have a primary this year and Pres. Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee.
Virginia, which has 124 delegates at stake, joins 13 other states that hold primaries Tuesday in what is described as “Super Tuesday.”
As of Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders was leading in the delegate count.
Sanders won New Hampshire and Nevada and basically tied with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina on Saturday and was leading in the latest poll in Virginia.
Earls said all voting precincts will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The order the candidates’ names are listed on the ballot was chosen by draw, he said.
They are:
Cory Booker
Julian Castro
Bernie Sanders
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Micheal Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Amy Klobuchar
Tulsi Gabbard
Deval Patrick
Pete Buttigieg
Andrew Yang
Tom Steyer
Michael R. Bloomberg
Saturday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person and all mailed absentee ballots must be received by Tuesday.
Although absentee voting was low, Earls said it’s difficult to predict primary day turnout.
Previous presidential primaries have included both parties, with the 2016 featuring Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and on the Republican side with Pres. Donald Trump and many others.
During that primary, more than 5,000 Republican ballots were cast and more than 1,100 Democratic ballots in all. Trump and Clinton won their respective primaries handily.
“You never know what to expect,” Earls said.
