BLUEFIELD — Mercer County should soon know if it will host the 2020 state high school football championship games as a bid to bring the games here has been submitted.
Marty Gearheart of Bluefield, a former member of the House of Delegates, spearheaded the effort to bring those games to Southern West Virginia, with Mitchell Stadium the arena for at least the AAA and AA division championship games.
Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton could possibly host the division A game to decide that state championship.
“We have a solid bid and we are cautiously optimistic,” Gearheart said Monday.
The bid was submitted to the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission) on Friday and will be opened Feb. 18 or Feb. 19, he said, adding that the decision should be made quickly.
Gearheart formed a Super Six South committee last summer to work on the bid. The name refers to the six teams involved, with the other game in Wheeling called Super Six North.
Gearheart said they want to get in a rotation of having the games played in the northern part of the state as well as the southern part, and Mercer County has all the facilities and amenities to host the games.
The championship games at one time were rotated, he said, and included Charleston and Bluefield (1975), but Wheeling has hosted them for about 20 years.
Officers of the Super Six South include Gearheart as the chair, Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau, the secretary, and Matt Martin, the treasurer.
Null and the City of Bluefield’s IT department put together a video to present to the WVSSAC highlighting what is here and showing them “it’s an opportunity that should not be turned own.”
Not only can Mercer County accommodate the games, Gearheart said, the area would receive an economic boost with about 20,000 people coming here during championship weekend, staying in hotels and eating at restaurants and shopping.
Mitchell Stadium is a huge attraction, he said, and last fall was named the top high school stadium in the country in a USAToday poll.
“I don’t think there is any doubt that one of the big reasons to bring the championship games here is Mitchell Stadium,” he said. “It’s iconic. Everyone knows that. The fact it’s getting national recognition is a confirmation of what we already knew.”
In fact, the City of Bluefield’s board of directors meets today and will hear a resolution to authorize the placement of signs at Mitchell Stadium commemorating it as “America’s Best High School Football Stadium’”
According to USA Today, its sports staff narrowed the field down of high school football stadiums across America to 16 by looking at the nation’s “most authentic sporting cathedrals, a selection of 16 unique and spectacular high school football stadiums, each notable in its own way. Some feature spectacular natural beauty, while others boast awe-inspiring facilities. A handful possess history and tradition handed down from generations ago.”
Stadiums across the country were reviewed to “find the fields and facilities that are most unique for some reason or another. We started with a group of more than 30 stadiums par excellence, then whittled down to our group of 16 via rigorous internal debate between the USA TODAY High School Sports staff in an effort to balance facility strengths.”
Online voting then narrowed down the field with Mitchell Stadium eventually coming out on top.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
