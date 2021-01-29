By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A winter storm dumped between 6 to 10 inches of snow across the region Thursday, and forecasters are now monitoring a second storm system that could bring even more accumulating snowfall to the area by this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., recorded 10 inches of snow in Bluefield and 8 inches in Burkes Garden from the Wednesday night into Thursday morning storm. The highest snowfall totals were in Mercer, Tazewell and Bland counties, meteorologist Ben Gruver said.
“Overall, it looks like it was a pretty good spread of at least 6 to 10 inches across the Bland, Tazewell, Mercer area,” he said. “That was the highest (snowfall) total of the area we cover.”
It also was the most snow the Bluefield area has seen since Christmas Day 2020, when 5.5 inches of snow fell.
“This would be the most we’ve seen from one storm,” Gruver said of the Wednesday night into Thursday morning event.
Area residents can expect dry, but cold, conditions today with highs only in the mid 20s.
Gruver said forecasters are closely monitoring a new storm system that is approaching the region. It’s the same system that began in California, and has been dumping excessive amounts of snowfall in parts of the country as it slowly treks eastward. The system is now approaching the southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia region.
However, there is still uncertainty as to whether it will be a snow-only event, or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.
Gruver said the storm system should arrive in the Bluefield area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It could produce several days of snowfall for the region, extending all the way into Tuesday.
“There is definitely going to be wintry precipitation around by Sunday,” Grover said. “Now there is the question of how much of it is snow, freezing rain and rain.”
Because there is still a question as to whether enough cold air will be in place for a snow-only event, forecasters do not have potential snowfall estimates at this time. If winter storm watches and warnings are issued, they will likely come Friday night or Saturday morning.
“This is still a very, very complex system,” Gruver said. “But it does have the potential to be a high-impact event.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.