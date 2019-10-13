BLUEFIELD — A new transfer station for Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) riders is set to see a groundbreaking next spring.
That is the plan on the City of Bluefield’s agenda for 2020.
City Manager Dane Rideout said the design for the project, which is now estimated to cost $2.1 million, should soon be ready.
“This project is still on track; however, environmental testing and the Federal Funding Process has increased the project timeline,” he said.
That testing has taken more time than anticipated.
“This project was complicated because of previous environmental cleanup activities on the property,” he said, which is on Bluefield Avenue near the Commercialization Station. “Ultimately, the city obtained soil boring and analysis that demonstrated that construction posed no risk to construction workers from exposure to PCBs.”
Rideout said the city’s legal department has been involved in document review and preparing strategic communications to elected officials in support of this project.
“The previous environmental issues at the Coe property have resulted in a level of federal scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act that is higher than on other projects,” he said. “The project is currently pending Federal Transit Administration NEPA review and we are seeking a determination of Categorical Exclusion so that neither an environmental assessment nor environmental impact statement will be needed. We are seeking the aid of federal elected officials in this process.”
When completed, the transfer station, a “state-of-the-art” facility, will offer riders a cooled and heated indoor facility with restrooms, unlike the small open-air shelter used now on Princeton Avenue.
It will also serve Graham Transit, based in Bluefield, Va.
With a spring groundbreaking, the facility should be finished in early 2021.
Federal funding is being used to pay for the bulk of the project.
Another aspect of the transfer station will be a fueling station for CNG (compressed natural gas).
Rideout said the city plans to convert all BAT buses to CNG.
“This is an ongoing program and for 2019 we were able to have our first CNG vehicle on the road,” he said. “As our fleet is updated all our buses will have the capability to be converted to CNG.”
CNG is a more cost-effective fuel for vehicles.
Rideout also wants to advertise the BAT more and promote the service as well as city events.
“A digital sign to help advertise the services for BAT will be installed at the intersection of Federal Street and Bluefield Avenue,” he said. “This sign was paid for by federal funding and can also be used to communicate public information for the city and its events. It can also include paid advertising for business to help offset utility/maintenance costs.”
Rideout said the sign has been approved by the state Department of Transportation and AEP has a work order to install the new service.
“We hope to have it installed before December,” he said.
A new schedule is also being worked on.
“We will be updating our routes and schedules to reflect the new transfer location as well as including possible Saturday service in the future,” he said.
Other enhancements of the BAT include a TripMaster (CTS).
Ridout said this will allow BAT to improve efficiency for both routing and scheduling of non-emergency medical transportation trips.
“This program will also provide a more dependable and consistent way of tracking our preventative maintenance for all our vehicles,” he said.
Rideout said the BAT is also seeking a top-grade fiber network.
“This will provide BAT with a more reliable communications network.,” he said. “The new system will not only be beneficial to the employees of BAT but will also provide an update experience for our patrons calling into our offices (at the BAT headquarters on John Nash Boulevard). This system will also be installed at the new transfer station, allowing both facilities to communicate without interruption.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
