CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID cases in West Virginia dropped below 1,000 on Friday for the first in over a year, but the number of Delta (India) variant cases is gradually rising.
According to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) COVID dashboard, the active cases stood at 999, the lowest since early July 2020.
However, Delta variant cases rose from 15 on Thursday to 18 on Friday in seven counties.
On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said that while the active case count continues to decline, no one should let their guard down.
Justice said the Delta increase reported Thursday, which was 15, was a small rise, but of concern.
“It doesn’t sound like much, but if this thing takes off and you’re not vaccinated, this thing could be super-deadly,” he said. “I’m not here to alarm you. All I’m here to do is tell you the truth. How you can be taking a chance to be walking the streets without this vaccine, no matter what your age, I’ll never understand. It’s just too big of a chance.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Delta is spreading around the country and has already jumped to replace the UK as the dominant variant, but the Delta is more infectious and causes more hospitalizations and possibly deaths than any other variant.
“It attacks people who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated,” he said. “We know now this Delta variant can infect children just like it can adults.”
Only one Delta variant case has been reported in this region, in McDowell County, but that person has recovered.
Mercer County has confirmed 68 cases of the UK variant.
Active cases in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties have declined but leveled out during the last seven-day reporting period ending Friday, according to the DHHR.
Mercer County has seen 11 new cases in the last week with 91 active on Friday, up two from 89 on July 2.
Monroe County reported 20 active cases Friday, the same as on July 2, with four new cases last week.
In McDowell County, three new cases were reported since July 2 with 7 active cases, up one from a week before.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, has been cautioning everyone the pandemic is not yet over, and the Delta variant poses a real threat.
“The Delta variant cases grow faster in states with low vaccination rates,” he said recently, urging more people to get vaccinated.
Less than half of the eligible population of Mercer County has been vaccinated.
The health department had been hosting two vaccine clinics each week but this week started only one each week because of low turnouts.
Topping said the next vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center for everyone at least 12 years old. No appointments are necessary.
All health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and Virginia is now publishing data that shows how effective the vaccines are.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 in Virginia dashboards now include information on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. They also include data to track COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccine breakthrough means someone who is fully vaccinated develops COVID-19.
“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated. I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
