FAIRLEA — The West Virginia State Fair is ready to kick off.
Held from Aug. 8 through Aug. 17 in Fairlea next to Lewisburg, the tradition will celebrate its 95th year.
Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair, said attendance usually totals around 160,000 people over the 10-day run.
“We are hoping to see that number and more this year,” she said.
As usual, the fair will be packed full of entertainment, carnival rides, games, food, music, horse shows and plenty of livestock competition.
Concerts this year include Alabama, Justin Moore, Cody Jinks, TobyMac, Lorrie Morgan, Cole Swindell and Jeff Foxworthy.
The Reithoffer Carnival will be back, offering dozens of children and adult rides, which include a Tornado, Zipper and Ring of Fire.
Many free acts will be held on the grounds, including Grandpa Cratchet, Scott’s World of Magic Show, High Dive Show, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs and Catherine Hickland (singer and hypnotist).
Harness racing will also be featured as well as a draft horse pull.
Free concerts on center stage at the fairgrounds will feature a variety of performers including the Eads Mountain Boys, Big Planet Soul, the Spanglers and the Avalons.
Collins said a special event that started last year will be coming back for the second year: the Best New Fair Food, with nine new fair food items competing.
“So if you want something different, off the beaten path, it’s here,” she said.
New items include: Trudy’s Dairy World’s smoked bacon, maple drizzle, with walnut chunks all in homemade ice cream; Gussie’s Mexican street corn; Apples & Cream stand’s fresh shrimp and grits; Miller concessions’ flaming hot corndog, dipped in Monterey jack cheese rolled in flaming hot Cheetos; RingMaster’s cauliflower buffalo wings; Gillette Pizza’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza; La Creperie’s crepe filled with plump blueberries and strawberries smothered in a homemade sweet cream; Taste of Mexico’s pollo con arroz or grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered in cheese dip; and Harvell’s Chicken will have mini chicken bites and bacon on a cajun waffle with sweet or hot maple syrup.
Fairgoers vote for their favorite on social media or stop by the fair office.
Other events include a car show on Aug. 11.
Another addition that started last year returning is the craft brew beer garden.
“It was very good for the first year debut,” Collins said. “It features West Virginia craft beer.”
A corn maze is an added attraction at the Farm to Table Pavilion, she said, and a blacksmith will also be giving demonstrations.
Admission tickets are $11 for age 13 and over, free for 12 and under. Mega Pass for 12 hours of unlimited rides is $30 plus tax. Big Pass for six hours of unlimited rides is $25 plus tax.
Special admission prices include Senior Citizens Day on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with 55 and older $6; Early Bird Special on Wednesday, Aug. 14, $1 from 9 a.m. to noon; Military Day on Thursday, Aug. 15, $6 with valid military or veterans ID; and Afternoon Special on Aug. 13, 14 and 15, $6 after 4 p.m.
Visit the state fair’s website at statefairofwv.com for concert tickets and other information.
