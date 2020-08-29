WELCH — An error on the part of the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) that listed a death in McDowell County Friday related to COVID-19 will not be corrected until Saturday on the department’s online dashboard.
Friday morning, the DHHR summary of cases in McDowell County reported one death, but it was by mistake and should have been listed under another county, said Shannon Hardee, director of nursing at the McDowell County Health Department.
Hardee said when they found out about the death listing Friday morning they scrambled to find out if they had missed something because it was news to them.
“We started calling all of them to make sure they are okay,” she said of the recovered positive cases. “We take this very personally.”
But after a call to DHHR and some research on the state’s part, the county received news that it is an error.
The error was corrected on the DHHR’s website at 1:30 p.m. Friday. It is now showing no COVID-19 deaths for McDowell County.
McDowell County has seen a cumulative total of 71 positive cases and only one is hospitalized and is recovering and “doing well,” Hardee said.
