BLUEFIELD — Health officials in West Virginia confirmed Tuesday that all 18 COVID-19 deaths to date in Mercer County are from the Princeton Health Care Center, a major COVID-19 hot spot site in the Mountain State. The most recent death reported over the weekend was an 88-year-old woman.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Tuesday through its online COVID-19 dashboard that all 18 coronavirus deaths in Mercer County are from the Princeton-based nursing home.
According to the online report, 51 residents of the Princeton nursing home are considered active COVID-19 cases, along with 38 staff members. It said 18 deaths are from the facility.
But that data is in contrast to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the Princeton Health Care Center, which referenced “successes” that were being celebrated at the nursing home in the fight against COVID-19. The statement from Stefanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, said only 25 cases — involving both residents and staff — were currently considered active.
“As our hearts break for everyone that have been impacted, we also want to celebrate the successes,” Compton said in a statement posted on the nursing home’s website Tuesday afternoon. “As of today, we are delighted to report that many individuals are doing well. There are currently 25 active cases, including residents and employees. As much as this terrible virus has stolen from us, we are overjoyed that we have begun the process of moving our well residents off of the COVID Unit. In addition to following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, our team is also requiring negative test results prior to moving any resident from the designated COVID care area. Individual responsible parties are being notified as changes occur, when indicated.”
Compton did acknowledge in the statement that COVID-19 related deaths had occurred at the nursing home, but didn’t say how many deaths.
“As many are aware, we have unfortunately lost some of our residents, which are truly our extended family members,” Compton said in the statement. “We grieve these losses along with their families and loved ones outside the facility. When you care for a resident every day, you grow attached; it is devastating to lose someone that you’ve grown so bonded with. To say our staff has shed their share of tears would be an understatement.”
Compton added in the statement that another round of mass testing will be conducted at the nursing home and should be completed today. She said the process of weekly testing is expected to continue until such time that there are no new identified cases, for a period of at least two consecutive weeks.
“We know that we will get through this together, and come out stronger on the other side,” Compton added in the statement.
In one bit of good news for Mercer County, two days have now passed without a significant jump in COVID-19 cases. The county’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases was listed at 243 Tuesday by the DHHR with one probable case. That’s an increase of only one confirmed case since Monday.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said the one confirmed new case Tuesday involved community spread of the virus. He said the positive individual has been identified and contact tracing is underway. Bragg didn’t have information regarding the probable case. A case is labeled as probable when it meets clinical criteria with evidence of the disease but is lacking a confirmed laboratory test for COVID-19.
Statewide, another four COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.
Bill Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said there were four new COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday, including an 80 year-old-male and a 74-year-old male, both from Raleigh County; a 90-year-old male from Logan County; and an 86-year-old from Kanawha County. That brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to date to 164.
McDowell County is now up to a cumulative total of 73 COVID-19 cases with 26 of those considered active, according to the McDowell County Health Department. Four people are currently hospitalized in McDowell County as a result of COVID-19.
Monroe County is currently reporting 19 virus cases, along with one probable case, according to the DHHR.
In neighboring Virginia, another hospitalization was reported Tuesday in Tazewell County, which also reported another seven new virus cases, the Virginia Department of Health said. No virus deaths have been reported in Tazewell County, but 10 people have been hospitalized to date as a result of COVID-19.
Rural Bland County also is continuing an upward trajectory in virus cases, reporting 38 infections Tuesday. That’s up from 37 on Monday with one recent virus-related hospitalization.
Buchanan County was still reporting 84 virus cases Tuesday with one virus-related death. That number remains unchanged from Monday.
Giles County also was holding steady Tuesday at 33 cases with two hospitalizations.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
