CHARLESTON — A coalition of state attorneys general from around the country, including West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey, have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling related to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and its authority to “decarbonize virtually any sector of the economy…”
Morrisey announced the request Thursday, urging the High Court to take “swift action” to stop the lower court ruling that the coalition says erred in “using a small provision of federal law to grant EPA broad authority – without congressional input – to unilaterally decarbonize virtually any sector of the economy, including factories and power plants, as well as the millions of homes and small businesses that use natural gas for heat.”
“This wildly expansive power to regulate factories, hospitals and even homes has tremendous costs and consequences for all Americans, in particular West Virginia’s coal miners, pipeliners, natural gas producers and utility workers as well as the countless others who rely upon their success,” he said. “If EPA lacks such expansive authority, as we argue, the Supreme Court should make that clear now. Any further delay will impose costs the energy sector can never recoup and force states to sink even more years and resources into an enterprise that is – at best – legally uncertain.”
Morrisey said the coalition’s petition, filed Thursday, argues that a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit violates the constitutional separation of powers. It contends the lower court inappropriately interpreted Section 111 of the Clean Air Act as authorizing EPA to sidestep Congress to exercise broad regulatory power that would radically transform the nation’s energy grid and force states to fundamentally shift their energy portfolios away from coal-fired generation.
The petition also contends the appeals court ignored a February 2016 stay instituted by the Supreme Court, which the coalition argues should have hinted that the high court viewed existing law as limiting EPA’s authority – not expanding it.
West Virginia led Thursday’s petition with support from attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and the governor of Mississippi.
