CHARLESTON — Residents can start purchasing beer and wine earlier and even on Sunday mornings starting Monday.
Liquor will also be available for sell on Sunday.
House Bill 2025 was passed this year and the change goes in effect May 10.
The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) said Class A on-premises and Call B off-premises license may sell beer and wine from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.
Previously, beer and wine could not be sold on Sundays until after 1 p.m. and starting at 7 a.m. all other days.
Retail liquor outlets will be able to sell products from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight from Monday through Saturday and, starting after May 10, from 1 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.
Private clubs may open an hour earlier. The new hours are 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. every day of the week.
“The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025,” said WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton. “I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the news laws and remind everyone to please drink responsibly.”
That website is www.abca.wv.gov
