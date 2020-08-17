PRINCETON — Starting Points Family Resource Center, a branch of Child Protect of Mercer County, is hosting an annual Back to School Bash event on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Backpacks will be given out to local children to prepare them for the new school year, organizers said. With COVID-19 guidelines and safety concerns being a priority. Backpacks will be given away at 169 Shaker Lane, Princeton, from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 or until backpacks are gone.
The goal of Starting Points is to fill more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. Several laptops will be given away by drawing to help local students.
Supplies including backpacks, crayons, pencil boxes, scissors, glue sticks, wide rule notebooks, 3-ring binders, hand sanitizers, pocket tissue packs construction paper and other items can be donated, organizers said.
Monetary donations will be appreciated, too, organizers said. Checks can be made payable to Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. People with questions can call 681-282-5169.
