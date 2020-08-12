By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — City officials are seeking a business interstate zoning designation for Exit 1 in Bluefield to assist with the recruitment of potential businesses along the heavily-traveled interstate corridor.
During a city board meeting Tuesday that was held through a virtual online format, Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator, said Appalachian Power is partnering with the city through its Insite Initiative to help prepare a Request for Information for the Exit 1 development site.
“What APCO’s done is they support a lot of industrial areas in West Virginia,” Spencer said. “It’s not just a program for Bluefield. They open it up to any community that has an industrial park. Their consultant, called Insite, will help you develop a Request for Information (or RFI). The RFI includes information on infrastructure, water, sewer, electric and that kind of stuff. It’s basically a pretty detailed amount of information. A potential project or company looking to locate would want that kind of information.”
Spencer said the city is seeking a business interstate zoning designation for Exit 1, which is different from a normal commercial or residential district zoning designation. The zoning classification also is recommended for Exit 1 in the RFI.
Spencer said the business interstate zoning designation would only apply to the land owned by the city at Exit 1. Of the 80 acres owned by the city, only about 16 acres of land is developable. The city hopes to break ground later this summer, or early fall, on a project that will create 12 graded areas of land with business ready pads, infrastructure and new access roads to the development site.
“This zoning classification is only for the city owned property at Exit 1,” Spencer said. “This is not for any other property.”
Spencer is working with City Attorney Colin Cline on a zoning plan that will soon be presented to the city’s planning commission.
“Zoning is a tool to protect that and allow for planned growth,” Spencer said.
In other business Tuesday, City Treasurer Kelly Davis said sales tax revenue for the months of April, May and June were down. She said revenue projections for B&O (Business and Occupation) taxes are currently unclear.
Davis said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is likely to blame for the decreased tax collections.
“If you compare it to the prior quarter, it dropped $24,000,” Davis said. “If you compare it to last year, it dropped $10,000.”
In other action Tuesday, City Manager Dane Rideout recommended the approval of a low bid agreement with Lambert’s Construction for repairs to the East River Mountain Overlook.
Rideout said the city is hoping the repair work, and new construction, at the overlook site can be completed soon so that city residents will once again be able to make use of the overlook before the end of fall.
The board also passed the second reading of an ordinance Tuesday that extends parking enforcement in the city to seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Fines for non-meter parking also will increase to $25 under the ordinance.
The board also approved a settlement agreement Tuesday with MCNB Banks that deals with a 2008 bond referendum for the old Upper Classman facility on Cumberland Road.
Under the proposed agreement, City Attorney Colin Cline said the bank will release the city from any obligation associated with the project and release the Bluefield State college Research and Development Corporation of any liability associated with the bond.
Cline said the city never had any liability associated with the transaction, and that the tax payers of Bluefield never had any liability on the bond.
“We are kind of a minimal third party on this,” Cline said.
Although Tuesday’s board meeting was closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, five people viewed the meeting online, including the Daily Telegraph.
