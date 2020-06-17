By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — A special prosecutor should be able to take the case of a Virginia man charged with sexually abusing four juveniles in Mercer County to trial by early August, officials said Tuesday.
Ryan McCune Donovan, a lawyer with the firm Hissam Forman Donovan Ritchie PLLC in Charleston, filed a motion last month seeking to have Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Silter disqualified from prosecuting the case against Travis Edward Lambert of Radford, Va., based upon alleged comments Sitler made to Donovan regarding concerns about “newspaper coverage” of a proposed plea deal. Sitler then filed a motion on June 12 asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor in the case.
Sitler told the Daily Telegraph Tuesday that he didn’t challenge Donovan’s motion because it would have resulted in further delays in the prosecution of Lambert’s case.
“Defense counsel has previously, unsuccessfully, sought a writ of prohibition in the Supreme Court to delay this trial. This petition was denied,” Sitler said. “Resisting this new motion would again lead to a petition for writ of prohibition and cause further delay.”
Donovan initially sought a writ of prohibition in the Supreme Court to delay the trial on Oct. 4, 2019. The Supreme Court denied that motion on Nov. 14, 2019.
Sitler said the case was bound over to the Mercer County Grand Jury in October 2018, and has been pending trial ever since.
“A special prosecutor will be able to take this case to trial on August 4th,” Sitler said. “The alleged victims, and the defendant, deserve their day in court.”
Despite the suggestion by Donovan in a May 29 motion that Sitler’s decision to deny a plea deal in the case was driven by concerns about a potential angry editorial from Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry, Silter said Tuesday there was no unethical or inappropriate conduct in the prosecution of the case.
A hearing originally scheduled on the matter Tuesday in Mercer County Circuit Court was not held since Sitler had already moved to appoint a special prosecutor in the case.
Lambert, 32, was arrested in September 2018 by Detective Sgt./Special Investigator K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department and charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian. An investigation began after an anonymous source called the Bluefield, Va., Police Department and stated that Lambert had sexually abused young girls.
The four girls ranged from ages 5 to 10 years when the alleged abuse occurred, according to earlier police reports. There was also a juvenile boy who did not say he had been abused, but said he had witnessed some of the alleged acts.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.