PRINCETON — A special prosecutor will be appointed to oversee the case of a Virginia man who is charged with sexually abusing four juveniles.
Ryan McCune Donovan, a lawyer with the firm Hissam Forman Donovan Ritchie PLLC in Charleston, filed a motion last month seeking to have Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Silter disqualified from prosecuting the case against Travis Edward Lambert of Radford, Va. based upon comments Sitler allegedly made where he suggested that “newspaper coverage” of a plea deal would hurt his re-election campaign.
In a motion filed on June 12 in Mercer County Circuit Court, Silter didn’t challenge or dispute Donovan’s motion, and instead moved for the court to appoint a special prosecutor in Lambert’s case.
Lambert, 32, was arrested in September 2018 by Detective Sgt./Special Investigator K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department and charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian. An investigation began after an anonymous source called the Bluefield, Va., Police Department and stated that Lambert had sexually abused young girls.
The four girls ranged from ages 5 to 10 years when the alleged abuse occurred, according to earlier police reports. There was also a juvenile boy who did not say he had been abused, but said he had witnessed some of the alleged acts.
In his motion filed on May 29 with the court, Donovan cited two conversations with Sitler — one allegedly in the hallway of the Mercer County Courthouse and another over the telephone — in which Sitler allegedly told Donovan that agreeing to a plea deal for Lambert would hurt his re-election chances on June 9. Donovan also alleges in the motion that Sitler claimed he would face “an outraged Sunday Samantha Perry editorial” and that he would “take it in the teeth” if he agreed to the plea deal.
“Mr. Sitler has candidly admitted that his decisions about entering into a plea deal with Mr. Lambert have been driven by concerns over whether ‘newspaper coverage’ of such a deal would have a negative impact on his personal election campaign,” the court motion filed by Donovan states. “Indeed, he has described those concerns with specificity — going so far as to identify a particular influential journalist whose wrath he fears.”
In the motion, Donovan further alleges “egregious conduct” by Silter and seeks to have him removed from prosecuting the case against Lambert.
Sitler lost his re-election bid on June 9 to Republican challenger Brian Cochran.
Cochran, a former West Virginia State Trooper and an attorney for the Brewster Morhous firm in Bluefield, easily won the race with 4,184 votes to Sitler’s 2,598.
Because no Democrat filed to run in the prosecutor’s race, Cochran will run unopposed for prosecuting attorney in the November General Election.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.