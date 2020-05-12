POCAHONTAS, Va. — The Spearhead Trail ATV system in Tazewell County will reopen on Friday.
County Tourism Director AJ Robinson said resorts in the Pocahontas/Boissevain area are already making preparations.
“Our resorts started receiving calls as soon as the announcement was made and they are hard at work to reopen,” she said. “They are all excited that it is reopening.”
Robinson said all safety protocol to protect from the coronavirus will be in place, including social distancing and sanitization.
Riders often cook their own food, she added, but take-out continues to be available and some resorts provide that.
Outdoor seating is also offered at some resorts and, if Gov. Ralph Northam eases some restrictions on Friday as is now planned, restaurants can use that outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity.
David Woodard, executive director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, said he is pleased the system is reopening.
“I am excited to see businesses across the region begin to come to life again,” he said. “The Spearhead system is one our region’s largest tourism assets and their coming back online means we will begin to see an out-of-state economic impact coming back as well.”
Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said he is pleased as well.
“With the following of established social distancing guidelines there is no reason the trails and most other businesses couldn’t reopen,” he said.
The Spearhead was closed in Tazewell County on March 30 for at least 30 days after the Town of Pocahontas declared a state of emergency and requested the temporary closure due to fears at the time of out-of-state riders bringing in the virus.
During March, the nearby Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System, which starts in Mercer County, was also closed.
But Gov. Jim Justice has announced that system will reopen on May 21, in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend.
Owners of ATV resorts in both states have been losing revenue and returning deposits after reservations have been canceled.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
