TAZEWELL Va. — Tazewell County residents will now be able to attend Southwest Virginia Community College tuition free.
County Administrator Eric Young announced Monday that a donation has allowed the county to fund the program, pending final approval at the Aug. 6 board of supervisors meeting.
“The supervisors would like to express our gratitude to Ms. Priscilla McCall for her generous gift to the residents of our county,” Young said in the announcement. “Her generosity will change lives and improve our county in many ways. This gift makes possible something the county government could not, free tuition at Southwest Community College for Tazewell County Residents.”
Young said the board has been working with the college for more than a year to find a way to fund the tuition assistance program, with the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell already committed to the program.
However, he said, Tazewell has been struggling to find a way to fund the program, deferring action in 2018 as well as this year when the 2020 budget was approved, waiting to see what the final regional jail bill and coal severance numbers for fiscal year 2019 would be.
“It was hard to see how we could do it with the budget struggles we have had in recent years,” Young said, including a $3.7 million shortfall last year. “Our situation is different than the other counties. Our population, for example, is twice that of Buchanan County and we receive far less coal and gas severance revenues. Compared to them we would have twice the cost and half the money to pay for it.”
Young said Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to help provide free tuition in some cases was a good step towards reducing the cost but “this donation was a game changer.”
Northam proposed a plan called G3, which would provide residents of the state free tuition at community colleges, but in exchange for a year spent in a public service job or working in a high-demand field.
That plan has not yet been gone through the legislative process.
The “game changer” for Tazewell County would allow the county to pay the last portion of free tuition the donation does not cover.
The board had budgeted $35,000 in fiscal year 2019 for the program, which was far short of the expected cost, Young said. Since that money was not spent, the board can now fund the $50,000 remaining cost of the program in fiscal year 2020 by using the unspent funds from last year and adding another $15,000 in new money for fiscal year 2020.
“The county expects its improving revenues from coal and gas severance, as well as the decline in the regional jail costs, will allow the board to continue the program in fiscal year 2021,” he said. “The board’s contribution going forward will be subject to funding availability.”
“Before this donation it was hard to see how we could do it,” said supervisors Chairman Travis Hackworth. “Now it is hard to see how we cannot. The opportunities this will create for so many of our young people are certainly worth the cost.”
Earlier this year, West Virginia passed a bill to offer free tuition to all state community and technical colleges.
Students are required to maintain a 2.0 grade-point average, take at least six hours of credit per semester, pass a drug test each semester and complete at least eight hours of community service.
Students who receive the free tuition would also have to stay within the state for two years after earning their degree or have to repay the grants.
Four-year institutions Bluefield State College and Concord University recently started offering free tuition for eligible Pell grant recipients.
Student enrollment in all area public colleges has seen a decline in recent years, partly because of population loss, fewer high school graduates and a lower unemployment rate.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
