RICHLANDS, Va. — The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning near Richlands in Tazewell County, but there were no reports of damage or problems.
The USGS said the 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 6.2 miles northwest of Richlands.
According to the Richlands Police Department, there were no calls or reports received overnight Monday or Monday morning with regards to the earthquake.
The Tazewell County 911 Center also received no calls related to the earthquake.
Earthquake activity in the region is not entirely uncommon.
In 2017, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near Pearisburg, Va. in Giles County.
According to the USGS website, since at least 1828, residents living in the Giles County seismic zone of southwestern Virginia and adjacent West Virginia have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The largest damaging earthquake (a magnitude 5.9) occurred in the seismic zone in 1897, according to earlier reports in the Daily Telegraph. Smaller earthquakes that cause no damage are felt once or twice a decade in the seismic zone.
Also in 2015, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered about 16 miles southeast of Bluefield was reported. The earthquake was located in Bland County, Va., but also was is in the Giles County seismic zone.
A small earthquake also was felt in Bluefield in 2009.
