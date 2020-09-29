BLAND, Va. — A Bland County company is seeing an investment of $6.2 million in its operations to upgrade equipment, increase manufacturing capacity and create 40 new jobs.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying Hitachi ABB Power Grids, a leader in power and energy technologies, will make the investment in its Bland County operation.
“Hitachi ABB Power Grids has made tremendous contributions to Southwest Virginia and the commonwealth for nearly 50 years, and we look forward to our continued partnership with this expansion,” Northam said. “The company’s decision to invest in its Bland County facility is a testament to the region’s accessibility, integrated transportation network, and skilled manufacturing workforce. We thank Hitachi ABB for its commitment to sustainable energy and for helping advance our Clean Energy Virginia initiative in rural parts of the Commonwealth.”
“On behalf of my fellow members of the Board of Supervisors, we are excited about this expansion,” said Chairman Adam Kidd. “Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been a longstanding operation and to know that the company is willing to expand here in Bland County speaks volumes to the quality of the workforce in our area as well as the access to an excellent interstate system with a business-supporting community.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Bland County Economic Development Authority, the Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $140,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Bland County with the project, Northam said in the announcement. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support Hitachi ABB Power Grids Transformer employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“I am delighted that ABB Power Grids has chosen to expand operations in Bland County,” said state Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell. “Right off Interstate-77 and miles from Interstate-81, Bland County is an ideal location to do business. Like all of Southwest Virginia, this community provides an efficient and robust workforce that would be ideal for any entities looking to locate in the commonwealth.”
“This is very exciting for Bland County and Southwest Virginia,” Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, said. “We are very appreciative that Hitachi ABB Power Grids is committed to our region, especially during this difficult time. We will continue to support companies like Hitachi ABB Power Grids and make every effort to help diversify the economy in Southwest Virginia.”
In operation since 1972, Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ Bland facility is responsible for the design and manufacture of medium voltage dry-type power transformers used to adjust and stabilize the voltage of electricity flowing between the electric grid and businesses, homes, and factories. The company employs more than 800 workers throughout Virginia, with approximately 332 at its Bland County facility.

