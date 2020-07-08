TAZEWELL, Va. — A new surge of cases in Tazewell County continues a trend of a dramatic increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
The positive count in Tazewell County jumped from 16 to 22 in a 24-hour period, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Although Virginia is now grouping non-contagious antibody test results with active COVID-19 cases, the six new cases reported Tuesday are active COVID-19 infections, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
In the last two weeks, the number of positive cases in the county has doubled.
New virus cases also were reported Tuesday in Buchanan County and Giles County. Buchanan County increased from 33 to 34 cases with no hospitalizations and Giles County is now up to 18 virus cases with one hospitalization.
In West Virginia, Mercer County was still holding at 57 virus cases Tuesday with three hospitalizations and one virus-related death, which, Mercer County Health Department officials say, was a “transient” who caught the virus elsewhere but died at Princeton Community Hospital from COVID-19-related complications.
Of those 57 positive cases, 44 were reported in the last two weeks, along with three current hospitalizations.
According to the health department, 23 percent are related to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and the surrounding area; 23 percent are related to travel to other areas; and 54 percent are from community spread.
Contact tracing has been completed, with contacts identified and isolated, the health department said, adding that 22 of the cases have recovered and out of isolation and 35 are positive and remain in isolation.
Mercer County’s positive case number stood at 23 just two weeks ago.
Both Bluefield and Princeton city halls, which had been open to the public, closed once again two weeks ago.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday issued an Executive Order requiring the wearing of facial coverings in public indoor facilities where social distancing cannot be maintained as the state is seeing a recent surge of cases.
The health department is “strongly suggesting that employers closely monitor staff returning from vacation for signs and symptoms of infection. This monitoring might include daily temperature checks, requiring that returning staff get tested prior to resuming their duties, and/or requiring that returning employees keep a log of public areas and contacts that were visited while on vacation.”
Statewide, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DHHR said there have been 190,367 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,505 total positive cases and 95 deaths.
In Virginia statewide on Tuesday, 66,740 positive cases had been reported with 1,881 deaths and 725,327 tests reported.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com and contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.