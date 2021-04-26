BLUEFIELD — Gabe’s recently opened in the former Kmart building on Cumberland Road in Bluefield and will soon be joined by a Goodwill Industries retail store/donation center, but the city is also seeing a surge in smaller businesses.
Five other businesses have now opened and poised to grow.
• Just Kick-N-It-Kustoms is now open at 2450 Princeton Avenue. Owned by Josh Randall, the business specializes in custom shoes, clothing, hats, motorcycle helmets, cars and more. Designer stencils are also available.
• Tacos De Marcos Ventures LLC, located at 3200 Cumberland Road and owned by Chelsea Raymundo, is a mobile food truck and specializes in authentic Hispanic food including tacos, quesadillas, pork meals. Catering is also available. The truck is at the Tractor Supply parking lot on Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.
• X-Mat is owned by Tyler Walker and located at 1600 Bluefield Avenue. The business will create new manufacturing jobs by making high-tech use of coal-derived building materials that can be used in roof tiles, building blocks, architectural panels and facades, bricks, insulation panels and building support structures.
• The Franklin Group LLC is located at 7 Oak Lane and owned by Jim Bailey. Products are life and employee benefits for the the type of insurance sold.
• K & A Trucking, owned buy Kenneth Weidman and Angela Weidman is located on Bluefield Avenue. The business is a truck garage and office and not open to the public.
“We are extremely pleased to see all the new business activity in Bluefield,” said Mayor Ron Martin. “This development should not be a surprise to anyone – this is evidence of the momentum that we’ve been seeing for quite some time – since Intuit’s announcement that they were locating a Prosperity Hub here.”
Martin said the city welcomes the new businesses and encourages citizens to “patronize and support them.”
“The city will continue its efforts to keep this momentum going and make Bluefield an even better place to live, work, play and learn,” he said.
Gabe’s, a major retail outlet, opened its doors last month and will employee up to 75 people.
The Goodwill store is expected to open in late spring or early summer and hire about 40 people.
