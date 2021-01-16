PEARISBURG, Va. — One person died Friday in a single-vehicle crash along a Giles County, Va. road, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred about 10:32 a.m. when a vehicle traveling along Route 460 ran off the road near Route 580, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The vehicle struck the embankment and overturned.
The driver did not survive the crash, Geller said. The crash was under investigation. The victim’s name was not released Friday.
