GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan County reported 10 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a significant one-day increase for the rural coalfield county. The news was better elsewhere as no new cases were immediately reported in Mercer, McDowell or Tazewell counties.
However, the Mountain State did record its 10th death Tuesday. A 62-year-old male from Marion County died as a result of the virus, according to a statement Tuesday evening from Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In Virginia, Buchanan County jumped from two confirmed cases on Monday to 12 cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. It was not immediately known if the new cases were related to community spread or travel.
Messages left by the Daily Telegraph with Robert Parker, a media spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health, were not immediately returned.
Neighboring Tazewell County was still reporting four coronavirus cases Tuesday, but infection rates were higher in other counties. Washington County, which includes the Abingdon area, is now reporting 27 coronavirus cases. Smyth County, which borders Tazewell County, had 11 cases Tuesday and Montgomery County, which is home to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, reported 33 cases.
Bland County still had no coronavirus cases Tuesday.
In Giles County, which is reporting four cases, three county personnel previously quarantined have been cleared by testing, according to Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney.
So far in Virginia, 42,763 people have been tested for the virus with 6,171 confirmed cases, 978 hospitalizations and 154 deaths.
In neighboring West Virginia, no new cases were immediately reported Tuesday in Mercer County, which currently has eight coronavirus cases.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said he was not aware of any new confirmed cases for Mercer County.
Bragg said environmental health personnel at the health department are currently inspecting all major retail stores around the county to evaluate employee safety practices and assess PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) needs for the stores.
In neighboring McDowell County, health officials were still reporting six coronavirus cases Tuesday, and Monroe County was still holding at one infection.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday that there have been 17,224 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 694 positive cases, 16,530 negative results and 10 deaths.
According to the DHHR, the confirmed cases per county in West Virginia are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
