BLUEFIELD — Today is the last day to sign up for this year’s Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the community as “Little Jimmie.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 103rd year of the event has been reorganized. This year parents will register online through the Bluefield Daily Telegraph website, bdtonline.com.
A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children will need to be registered separately.
A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held Monday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Bluefield, Va. Parents must bring a valid photo I.D. and verification of registration (a printed copy or copy saved on their cellphone) to the shopping event, where they will receive a voucher to purchase their children’s toys.
Complete details about the process can be found on the registration page at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
