BLUEFIELD — Bluefield set a record high Thursday as Mercer County and surrounding counties in both states were officially designated as experiencing severe drought conditions.
Patrick Wilson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said Bluefield hit 86, a record for Oct. 3, with all reporting stations in the region also setting new records for the date.
The extreme heat wave and extended dry weather prompted Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday to declare a State of Emergency for all 55 counties with moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern part of the state.
A “D-2” severe drought means crops or pasture loss likely, water shortages common and water restrictions could be imposed.
Justice said that as a result of the drought, numerous rivers, lakes, and streams are experiencing extremely low water levels; lowering harvest amounts, limiting water supplies for livestock, and increasing the risk of forest fires, among other potential dangers.
On Sept. 23, Justice issued a statewide outdoor burn ban to minimize the risk of wildfires. Some wildfires were reported in the area Thursday as winds picked up, but they were contained.
Farmers have already been hit hard.
Bob Moss, vice chair of the Tazewell County Soil and Water Conservation District, said Wednesday the designation “moderate” was not correct, referring to the drought category for the area prior to Thursday.
“We are in a severe drought,” he said, regardless of which category the drought is officially placed in. A day after Moss made that statement, the designation was changed.
“Our pastures have dried up to nearly nothing and our surface waters and springs are nearly nothing,” he said. “We are dealing with, since the middle of July, nearly zero rain and oppressive heat.”
That combination has “taken down” the grass and forage cover, resulting in some farmers selling their cattle early and already using stored hay usually reserved for winter.
Monroe County farmers are also facing similar problems.
Charles Parker, the county’s executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Union, said Wednesday the extreme heat and lack of rain have hit the county hard.
“We do have farmers feeding cattle now (with stored hay) and also hauling water for them,” he said. “Ponds and springs have played out.”
Cattle are also being moved around to areas where some water is available.
“A lot of our pastures have deteriorated,” he said.
Parker said some farmers are also selling their calves early since there is no feed available and they “they get what they can while they can.”
Although records were set for Thursday, Wilson said they are not all-time records for October in most reporting areas.
Bluefield’s hottest October temperature hit 88 twice, he said, on Oct. 8 in 2007 and on Oct. 1, 1953.
On Oct. 2, 1919, Bluefield saw 87 degrees and the temperature once again hit 87 on Oct. 6, 1941.
“But we are threatening all-time average highs for October in the region,” he said of the heat average so far this month. “That shows how unusual the warmth is this time of year.”
However, the heat wave should end today, he said, as temperatures drop significantly.
Rain is also in the forecast for Sunday evening and Monday as a front moves in from the Plains, he said, but that may bring only a quarter an inch to, at best, half an inch, depending on how much moisture it brings in.
“And that’s a ‘maybe,’” he said.
That little rainfall will have minimal impact on the drought, though, he added.
“After that, it’s still dry going into next Friday,” he said.
As part of Thursday’s State of Emergency, the Governor has directed state officials to:
• Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to drought emergency response.
• Place the state Emergency Operations Center in a stand-by status, unless activation is deemed necessary and appropriate.
• Restrict the use of water for the purposes of dust control at construction and industrial sites, except as required under terms of permits issued for the same.
• Monitor existing water sources for the presence of contaminants, including harmful algae blooms, which tend to propagate more readily in warmer and shallower waters.
Justice has also issued voluntary guidelines for the residents of West Virginia to:
• Cease non-agricultural irrigation in the state, including those for strictly recreational purposes.
• Limit washing or cleaning vehicles and/or structures where not otherwise required by law.
• Limit use of public drinking water systems to minimal standards for good personal hygiene, food preparation, laundry, livestock, and pets, and other reasonable purposes.
• Cease the filling of private swimming pools.
The State of Emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by further proclamation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
