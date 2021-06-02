Staff report
PEARISBURG, Va. — Three separate search warrants executed over a two-day period by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office yielded nine arrests as well as quantities of meth, suspected heroin and unidentified bills.
Deputies executed a search warrant May 28 on a residence at the 3500 block of Wolf Creek Road in Narrows, Va., according to a statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff’s office.
Investigators seized suspected methamphetamine and unidentified pills from the home along with evidence of the distribution of narcotics. Brian Keith Albert, 53 and Terri Lee Thompson, 43, both of Narrows, Va. were arrested there and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I or schedule II narcotics.
Both Albert and Thompson were committed to the New River Valley Regional Jail and held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
A second search warrant was executed May 28 on a home in the 300 block of Stockpen Road in Narrows, Va. Investigators seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, unidentified pills and evidence of narcotics distribution.
Anthony Dewayne Gautier, 34, of Narrows, Va. was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of a schedule I or schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute. Gautier was committed to the New River Valley Regional Jail and held without bond.
The third search warrant, which was executed Sunday, was at the 1200 block of the Pulaski Giles Turnpike in Pearisburg,Va., according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, unidentified pill, and evidence of narcotics distribution.
Angela Leigh Lucas, 45, and Herbert Martin Dalton, 58, both of Pearisburg were both arrested inside the home for possession of a schedule I or II narcotic with intent to distribute, as well as the conspiracy to distribute schedule I or II narcotics.
Amanda Dawn Perdue, 39, of Pearisburg was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute schedule I or II narcotics. Other people arrested at the scene included Jeffrey Wayne Miles, 55 and Christopher Thomas Pierce, 28, both of Pearisburg. Both men were charged with possession of a schedule I or II narcotic. Another person at the scene, 42-year-old Chad Lee Saunders of Pearisburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Lucas, Dalton, Perdue, and Saunders were all being held Tuesday in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Miles and Pierce were held on secured bonds.
The sheriff’s office thanked the Virginia State Police, Pearisburg Police Department, and Narrows Police Department for their assistance in these cases.
