By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHLANDS, Va. — A senior recognition parade has been announced for the Class of 2020 at Richlands High School.
Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for the Tazewell County School Board, said a senior recognition parade will be held Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m. for the Class of 2020 at Richlands.
Akers said seniors will meet at the Richlands High School student parking lot at 5:30 p.m. She said they are instructed to wear their graduation caps and gowns and to decorate their vehicles for the parade.
Akers said the parade will begin at Richlands High School and will follow the normal parade route. She said senior banners will line the streets of Richlands displaying photos of the senior class. Akers said each vehicle should have only one senior per car with one driver. She said social distancing should be practiced at all times during the parade.
“Spectators and area businesses are encouraged to decorate the streets of Richlands and make banners and posters,” Akers said. “If you live along the parade route, please come outside and support these seniors as they make this journey through the town that has shaped them into fine young adults.”
Akers said Richlands High School is planning a formal graduation ceremony for July 25 at 10 a.m.
A similar senior parade also is being planned for Graham High School, but details of that event have not yet been released by the school system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.