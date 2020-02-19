By ERIN BECK
CNHI News West Virginia
Charleston — Lawmakers in the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday passed a medical cannabis bill that no longer included provisions allowing patients to grow marijuana plants and possess it in dry leaf form.
West Virginia’s current medical marijuana law, passed in 2017 but yet to be implemented, requires patients to use one of the following forms of medical cannabis: pill, oil, topical forms, including gels, creams or ointments; a “form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, excluding dry leaf or plant form;” tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
The original version of Senate Bill 752, sponsored by Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R- Kanawha, would have allowed doctors to give patients “compassion certificates” allowing them to grow their own marijuana. That version was set to be considered in the Judiciary Committee meeting Monday, but was taken off the agenda.
Patients would have been able to grow up to 12 plants and 12 seedlings, and to possess no more than four ounces of dry flower or leaf medical cannabis per patient, “(p)rovided, however, (t)hat compassion certificates and the authority authorized thereby become void upon the bureau declaring that there is sufficient medical cannabis to meet demand through the other means authorized by this article.”
By Tuesday, that provision was taken out.
Rusty Williams, a cancer survivor who used cannabis to ease symptoms of treatment, and Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, discussed the provision in the hallway outside the committee room Monday, after the bill was taken off the agenda.
Williams argued that allowing patients to use the flower better allows them to self-regulate how much THC they receive.
“The way they set this law up by saying you can have concentrates, you can have pills and topical and pills but you can’t have flower, that would be like your dad saying ‘I don’t want you to drive the Camaro tonight, it’s a little fast for you,’ “ he told Slemp “ ‘Take the Ferrari instead.’ That’s literally what they’ve done.”
“I’m sorry, I get frustrated about it because I’m dealing with talking to patients who don’t want topicals, they don’t want oils, they don’t want to have to take a pill. If you tell somebody that’s been using cannabis for 30 years, and I hear from them all the time, people have been using cannabis successfully to medicate for 20, 30, 40 years, with zero negative effects on your life, you’re going to tell them ‘Hey you can’t have this medicine in the natural form the way you’ve always had it. You have to take this processed form’... To me it’s a greed-driven system the way we have it written right now.”
He said he hears lawmakers argue that flower would have too high THC content.
“Yeah, the THC content is about probably four to five percent higher than it was 30 years, ago, but concentrates, it’s almost 90 and some of them, it’s 99 percent THC, some of them it’s 85, most of them average around 88 percent, so the fear that the flower is too potent but the concentrates aren’t, it’s not grounded in reality whatsoever,” Williams said.
