WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) voted against the article of impeachment of former Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday, but called his actions an “embarrassment” and “disgraceful.”
The final vote on conviction was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, with seven Republicans voting guilty. A two-thirds majority of 67 was required to convict.
Capito said her not guilty vote was based on her “constitutional belief” that an impeachment was designed to remove a person from public office, and not a private citizen, which Trump became on Jan. 20.
“My prior votes related to this matter have been consistent with this principle,” she said in a statement explaining her vote. “As a United States Senator, my duty is to follow the Constitution, and my vote … reflects this. The precedent of impeaching private citizens is one that gives me great pause because of what it would mean for the future. If we do this now, what and who will be deemed impeachable next? This is a dangerous path that we should not go down.”
However, Capito said her vote did not “ignore the fact that what happened on January 6 was completely unacceptable.”
“The violent actions that day were previously unimaginable and should have never happened in the first place,” she said. “The vicious mob that attacked our Capitol that day threatened not just those who work there, including law enforcement, but they threatened the entire institution and what it represents. I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people. The American people spoke on Election Day in record numbers and voted to elect Joe Biden as our next president, a result I voted to certify. What happened on January 6 threatened our foundational transfer of power and the actions were an embarrassment to our country and everything that we stand for. The actions and reactions of President Trump were disgraceful, and history will judge him harshly.”
Capito said the former President was removed from office the proper way of a democracy, by a vote of the people, and impeachment is a divisive tool and “is not what Congress should be focused on right now.”
“Our nation is hurting,” she said. “Americans across our country continue to struggle from a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on our economy and communities. Our attention needs to be focused on delivering real solutions that help these individuals, families, and businesses recover fully. The fact is that the Trump presidency is now over, but the challenges facing our nation are not. It is time to turn our full attention to the American people and move forward.”
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who voted guilty, agreed that it’s time to move on.
“…I voted guilty on the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump to hold him accountable for his seditious actions and words that threatened our democracy.” he said. “It is time to move forward as one nation to focus on helping Americans suffering from the pandemic. Now more than ever, it is on each of us to seek unity over division and put partisanship aside for the good of our country.”
Both Senators on the Virginia side also voted guilty.
“The evidence presented by the managers in this case was overwhelming: Donald Trump used the platform of the presidency to incite a violent insurrection against the seat of our democracy that led to multiple deaths,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). “These are the most serious charges ever levied against a U.S. president, and with good reason.”
Warner said the Senate did not get the two-thirds majority needed to convict and bar Trump from ever running for office again.
However, he said, “a bipartisan majority of Senators voted … to send a clear message to future presidents that conduct of this nature is impeachable, intolerable and disqualifying. When the history books on this moment are written, I believe that judgment will be clear.”
Sen. Tim Kaine( D-Va.) said that after the former President was acquitted in the first impeachment trial, he cautioned about the consequences.
“One year ago, I said upon the conclusion of President Trump’s first impeachment trial, ‘Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus,’ and that acquittal would lead to worse behavior,” he said. “The events of January 6th—seven dead, the first siege of our Capitol in over 200 years, the disruption of the peaceful transfer of power—are the direct result of that first acquittal.”
Kaine said seven people died and hundreds were injured by “a former President’s egregious lies.”
“So many risked all to protect us,” he said. “The least we can do is protect them by voting to condemn and thus prevent behavior that should never be repeated.”
