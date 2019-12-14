Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning changing to mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.