As COVID-19 cases spread in the state, more counties are in the orange and red on the County Alert System and it is impacting sports as state tourneys are either under way or nearing, but the guidelines with the system will not change on the heels of a lawsuit filed related to Berkeley County’s lack of participation in the state AAA soccer tournament.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday no exceptions will be made in those counties in red and orange, which means no contact sports games can be played.
Justice also chastised residents in counties for not helping solve the problem by getting tested, which would have helped reduce the spread and avoid the color categories that don’t allow in-person instruction and sporting events.
“We are dealing with tough stuff,” he said of athletes being caught in the middle. “I am a coach and I sympathize with athletes and teams.”
As of Friday, three counties, Mingo, Marshal and Mineral, were in the red and nine others in orange, including Berkeley County.
When questions started coming in about sports participation, Justice said he called state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and told him to “circle back up with health experts” as well as Bernie Dolan, director of the state Secondary Schools Activities Commission (SSAC), and others to look at the issue “independent of me.”
“I want you to come back to me with a recommendation,” he said. “From my point of view, I want to first and foremost listen to experts. I want us to make the very best decision, knowing it is a dog -flat tough decision.”
That recommendation was to leave the color code system rules as they are and use the map.
“We have a real problem right now within this state,” he said of the surges in positive cases, which set a one-day record of 524 reported on Friday. “We have a bigger problem in the nation … We have to stay the course.”
Justice said he “hates it really bad for the kids, but at the same time, I don’t know what else to do. We can have a much bigger problem playing sports. We have to protect our kids and our teachers and service personnel. I don’t know what else we can do right now.”
The decision to follow the color code guideline comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by a Martinsburg High School soccer player who said while the county has been in the orange category there were not enough free testing opportunities to lower the positivity rate (the percentage of positive cases of the total number tested) and move out of orange into gold, which allows sporting event participation.
As a result, the school was not allowed to play regular season games or in the state AAA soccer tournament this week.
An initial ruling by the Circuit Court in Berkeley County granted the player’s request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the WVSSAC to conduct the AAA girls and boys soccer tournament in Raleigh County.
The lawsuit compared the free testing opportunities in Kanawha County, which eventually moved into the green category because of more testing and a subsequent lower positivity rate.
“As a result of the more widespread availability of testing in Kanawha County, nearly twice as many individuals in that county were tested than in Berkeley County,” the lawsuit said.
The circuit court’s ruling related to the county “being denied equal protection under the law because the WVSSAC’s use of the WVDE (West Virginia Department of Education) map does not take into consideration the disparity of testing availability among the counties or the absurd reality that schools in counties with much higher infection rates are not barred from playing in the tournament.”
The infection rate is the seven-day average of positive tests in a county, which can often place a county in orange or red while the positivity rate can keep it in green. Counties have the option to use either option. Both options have been in the orange in Berkeley County.
But the WVSSAC fought the injunction and appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeals, which said the lower court erred for several reasons, including the failure to consider that Kanawha County has a much larger population and larger geographic size, which warranted more testing opportunities.
The Supreme Court also said Berkeley County Circuit Court lacked jurisdiction over an event held in Raleigh County, so the tournament is being played and ends today.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
