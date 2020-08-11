BLUEFIELD — West Virginia K-12 schools still remain on schedule to open Sept. 8 and a deadline for making the final decision on that is Sept. 1.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday that he and his team of medical experts and educators will make a decision “on Sept. 1 or before” on opening doors to students as the numbers are watched related to the spread of COVID-19.
Almost 100,000 kids across the nation have contracted COVID-19 during the last two weeks, he said.
“What if in the next couple of weeks we have hundreds of thousands (in the nation) more young people (test positive),” he said. “We may very well back up and say we can’t go to school now, we’ve got to go 100 percent virtual.”
Justice said that right now the numbers show kids can return to school, and since that decision is made based on statistics from each county, some counties may not be able to have school while others will be given the green light.
A color-coded system applied to each county is being developed based on virus-related metrics and will be used to place each county in a category with from green to red, with the red zone applying to counties that cannot bring students into classrooms or hold sporting events.
“This situation changes almost hourly,” he said of the pandemic. “And we have to be in a position to be able to pivot and to move.”
Football practice is scheduled to start Aug. 17, and Justice said he was meeting with officials from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission to get an update on the situation. Virginia has moved its fall sports season to spring.
Justice also expressed concern that the college football season is in jeopardy of being postponed or cancelled.
“That’s a big deal to cancel college football season,” he said, referring to various reports of some conferences considering canceling their 2020 season.
Justice also emphasized the importance of bring kids back in school, though, especially for special needs kids and those who need stability and support.
“There is a significant impact on the downside by our children not being in school,” he said, adding that the current overall numbers continue to show a trend in the right direction and would be even better if not for various outbreaks around the state.
“We have plans in place and we going to go full steam ahead to be back in school on Sept. 8,” he said. “But we may need to pivot.”
Testing all school kids would be a desirable option to have, he said, but it is not viable at this time.
“At this moment, we want to test all kids and staff,” he said. “West Virginia does not have the capability to do that at this point.”
The final decision on when students can return to schools is based on what is the safest thing to do for everyone involved, he added.
The outbreaks Justice referred to that can skew the overall numbers include 30 at nursing homes statewide with some very serious. He pointed to 85 active cases in Raleigh County and 49 active cases at the Princeton Health Care Center, which has also seen 13 deaths.
Justice called the number of 14 new COVID deaths reported over the weekend “staggering.”
But he also said that nursing home deaths is a big problem across the nation and the world because that is the population most vulnerable to the virus.
That makes following protocol essential for everyone.
“This thing could get worse,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
