CHARLESTON — Public schools in both West Virginia and Virginia were ordered closed Friday, effective on Monday.
Schools are closed indefinitely in West Virginia at least through March 27 in Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said in a press conference Friday it is a measure of caution in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This was a very difficult decision but I know in my heart that closing our schools in an effort to protect our kids, our teachers, and all those they come in contact with is the right thing to do,” Justice said. “Now what we have to do is fall back on our superintendent and our education leaders – because they have assured me that they will be ready to take care of our kids who are at risk; to call their homes and check up on them and to find ways to make sure they get fed. Additionally, our Communities In Schools program will play a big role in this effort.”
Also citing the danger posed to the elderly population, Justice said it puts everyone in a situation to try to avoid the spread of the virus.
Schools are closed to students, but faculty and staff are expected to report to work.
Although West Virginia has not yet seen a positive test, Justice said, “Let’s be real. It has to be here. We just haven’t found it yet.”
Justice said everything will be done for kids during the closures to make sure they are safe and secure, and the National Guard will do community assessments.
He also said there is an obligation to protect teachers.
“A lot of our teachers are elderly,” he said. “We have to protect them too. They are our jewels in every way … they do so much for our children.”
Justice said it is “too much” to put them in “this arena” of being possibly exposed to the virus in schools. “We need to look after them too.”
“It’s a question of, if this thing were to turn really ugly, we could lose 150 elderly people,” he said. “Then how do you look and say, was it really okay not to close schools?”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., not only agreed with Justice’s decision he also sprang into action and asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to approve West Virginia’s waiver application to provide meals to students during this outbreak so no child will go hungry while schools are closed.
“The decision by Governor Justice to close West Virginia schools due to the coronavirus outbreak was the most prudent decision based on the advice we have received from public health experts, including the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Manchin said. “They have made it clear that the most effective way we can mitigate the spread is to minimize large gatherings and social contact for the immediate future.”
Manchin said he remains “concerned about the safety and well-being of the more than 10,500 homeless and all at-risk students in West Virginia.”
“ I am working with state and local officials to ensure there are plans in place to provide the necessary resources to these students,” he said. “The safety and well-being of every West Virginian must remain our top priority and we all share the responsibility to prevent the spread of this virus and exercise responsible choices, including social distancing … avoiding crowded places, canceling nonessential domestic and international travel and staying home if you are feeling under the weather. I will continue to monitor the outbreak and provide as much information as possible to West Virginians as the situation develops.”
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has been working with county superintendents for several weeks to update emergency preparedness plans, which will now be implemented. Each county has worked with its local health department to meet the specific needs of children, families and communities.
“I support the Governor’s decision to cancel school as a preemptive measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, W. Clayton Burch. “The health and safety of our children is our foremost concern. We will work closely with our community partners, including the West Virginia National Guard, state agencies, organizations, school employees and families to meet the needs of our students whether it be food distribution or other important supports.”
The WVDE has been actively working with the federal government to ensure that students relying on school breakfast and lunch programs will continue to receive those meals. Additionally, the WVDE will support counties in addressing any other flexibilities that need to be implemented to assist children and families while schools are closed.
Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said school officials are busy learning what is now expected because they did not know ahead of time about the closure.
“We had communication from the state superintendent’s office earlier, a conference call earlier this morning (Friday) where certain things were discussed, and mainly what was discussed was the cutting out the practices and the extracurricular activities,” Akers said, adding they were told the Governor would speak to the public at a later time on Friday.
“We have not been given any details as far as what the expectations are during the interim other than there was some discussion about trying to make arrangements for students that possibly wouldn’t have enough food at home, provisions in that area, and a way to continue education during this time period,” Akers said. “So I’m getting ready to meet with the staff right now (Friday afternoon). We’re going to meet with the principals at 3. That’s all the information I have. It’s a departure from what we expected the announcement to be.”
West Virginia’s school systems were not told how long schools would remain closed.
“No indication at all,” she said.
It was not known as of Friday how the closings would impact the rest of the school year.
“We can’t get an answer to that right now. Maybe after people at the state department have had time to digest what the Governor said perhaps we’ll get some answers later, but we don’t have those answers right now,” Akers said. “What we’ve put out on our Facebook page is that schools are canceled, that please be patient with us. We don’t have much information right now. We will adjust as we get information.” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Schools will close from Monday through Friday, March 27, “at a minimum.” Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students retain continuity of services and learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff, he said in the announcement.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Northam said state Department of Education officials are working with school divisions and the Department of Social Services to “ensure students who qualify for free or reduced lunch programs are able to access those programs while schools are closed. The Department of Education will issue guidance and memos to superintendents across the commonwealth to provide specifics about the continuity of education, school nutrition, and updated public health guidelines.”
“We recognize this decision places burdens on many of our parents and families, especially for those who rely on school nutrition programs for access to healthy food for their children,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “However, we believe closing Virginia schools is in the Commonwealth’s best interest as we seek to stop the spread of COVID-19. Virginia will continue to explore and implement innovative approaches to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during this closure.”
School officials are also working to minimize disruptions to instructional time.
“The Department of Education is working closely with divisions to minimize disruptions to our students’ academic development by encouraging schools to provide students and families with educational resources throughout this time,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We are committed to help divisions address all the implications of these closures and will seek to provide each division with maximum flexibility to address local needs as they arise, especially as it relates to make-up days.”
Comcast announced Friday that free Internet service will be available for low-income families so students will have access for online school assignments.
Internet Essentials will be free for 60 days for those who qualify and apply for it.
The company also said it is increasing Internet speeds for the service. To receive the increased Internet speeds, existing customers will not need to do anything.
To sign up, applicants can visit www.internetessentials.com.
