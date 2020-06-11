CHARLESTON — West Virginia students will return to classrooms in August but face a different landscape in their daily routines, including fewer days at school, staggered scheduling and smaller class sizes.
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released initial scenarios for the re-entry and recovery of schools for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday after the state’s School Re-entry Advisory Council has met with many organizations and educators to come up with a plan.
Three re-entry scenarios are included: Safer at School/Safer at Home; Blending Learning Delivery Models; or Full Remote Delivery.
According to the WVDE, counties may use the scenarios or hybrid models to best meet the needs of their students.
In the Safer at School/Safer at Home scenario, the WVDE said students will attend school four days with one day of remote learning or some similar configuration determined by the county. On the remote days, the building will be rigorously sanitized. This is the preferred scenario for elementary schools to best meet developmental needs.
The Blending Learning Delivery Model means students may attend schools a limited number of days. Class sizes may be limited and/or creative scheduling implemented to minimize student mobility in the school. All students will be engaged in learning five days a week through a blended learning model. This model may better suit middle and high schools.
The Full Remote Delivery scenario basically is a response to a major outbreak and returns to a stay at home order, and all students will complete school assignments remotely five days a week. This will require the teacher and students to communicate daily and develop a process for monitoring, reviewing and/or grading of student engagement activities.
This is the scenario used starting March 16 after schools were closed because of COVID-19.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent national and state emergencies have shed a glaring light on critical issues facing children and families,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch Wednesday. “Child well-being, equity and access to technology, and the achievement gap will be the main focus of our work because they are an important part of everything we do. Our efforts will continue as we work with our partners to further develop the framework that will assist counties making local decisions.”
Burch has given school systems flexibility in their mix of the different learning modes as well as class scheduling.
Congregate settings, like cafeterias, will have limited occupancy to maintain distancing and buses will also implement ways to social distance students.
“The WVDE recognizes that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, and guidance will continuously be updated to ensure it aligns with Governor Justice’s and public health officials’ best practices,” the WVDE said. “At utmost importance for all considerations of re-entry is the safety of West Virginia’s students, teachers and extended education community.”
According to the WVDE, more than 40 partner organizations vetted, reviewed and provided insight around the focus areas that include: instruction and learning; physical, social-emotional and mental wellness; career technical education (CTE); child nutrition; special education; safe schools and transportation; finance; extracurricular activities/extended activities; and technology.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.