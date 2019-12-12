MONTCALM — No one was injured in a school bus accident in Montcalm Wednesday morning as a bus hit ice and slid backwards, crashing into a storage shed.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Parks said 10 kids were on the bus but no one was hurt.
The accident, which happened on Freedom Road, was caused by icy conditions as the bus started sliding backwards down a hill, he said.
Parks praised the driver of the school bus for handling the dangerous situation.
“Without the driver’s actions, it could have been a lot worse,” he said of how the driver handled the bus as it slid down the hill.
Parents may have taken some of the kids to the hospital as a precaution, he added, but all seemed to be okay, just a little shook up.
Parks said there is “significant damage” to the back of the bus at the emergency exit door.
The shed was knocked a little off its foundation.
An investigation into the accident is continuing, he added.
Mercer County schools were on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning because of the inclement weather as rain transitioned to snow Tuesday night, with much colder temperatures moving in leaving icy conditions in many places.
Both Tazewell and Monroe counties were also on delays but eventually closed schools.
Teresa Russell, data and information specialist with Mercer County Schools, said a routine procedure is in place to make decisions on whether schools will be delayed or closed.
“In making a decision, road conditions throughout the county are evaluated by the transportation director,” she said. “Weather reports (hourly forecast, temperature, wind chill, etc.) from the National Weather Service, Blacksburg and Charleston, are also analyzed.”
Russell said that after the information has been gathered, the director contacts Dr. Deborah Akers, schools superintendent.
“Based on the information she is given, a decision is made by 4 a.m. as to whether school should be delayed or canceled,” Russell said. “The decision needs to be made by that time in order for us to notify parents and staff of the changes.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
