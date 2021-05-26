Staff report
BLUEFIELD — Food boxes containing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and other items are being distributed Friday in Bluefield to families that could use some help filling their cupboards.
The nonprofit organization Save the Children will be at Mitchell Stadium’s parking lot along Stadium Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. to distribute food, according to the Rev. Garry Moore. This distribution is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The distribution is for people with children.
Each box will contain fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products. Back in March, Save the Children distributed about 1,200 boxes of food with help from local volunteers.
Members of the Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield will be participating in Friday’s distribution, Moore said.
“We know that coronavirus continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across America, particularly those who depend on school for meals. Save the Children is proud to be part of the solution to ensure fresh food reaches rural communities,” said Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. Programs and advocacy at Save the Children. “So often we hear of parents going without to ensure their kids have the food they need to grow healthy and strong. By coordinating distribution efforts in Bluefield, we’re hopeful we can help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.”
Before COVID-19, nearly 90 percent of counties with high child food insecurity rates were classified as rural. The pandemic has exacerbated hunger across America, with food insecurity rates tripling for households with children, Save the Children officials said. As part of Save the Children’s coronavirus response efforts in the United States, the nonprofit has helped prepare and deliver more than 8 million meals across rural America since March.
