BLUEFIELD — Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special stop today at the new musical Christmas tree in downtown Bluefield.

Santa and his elf will greet children at the Christmas tree located near the Tailyard dog park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The visit will include hot cocoa, candy canes and photo opportunities with Santa, city officials said.

The visit is being sponsored by Grants Supermarket, K&K Music and the City of Bluefield.

In compliance with the governor’s mandate, social distancing and masks will be required, city officials said.

