PRINCETON — People who are feeling lonely and strained by the stay-at-home orders can call a new helpline recently established by The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army has established a place anyone affected by COVID-19 can call for emotional or spiritual support. The Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline is available toll-free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, at 844-458-HOPE (4673), according to an announcement The Salvation Army issued Monday.
A team of specialists, made up of Salvation Army officers and trained employees are available to talk, advise, and above all pray for anyone who calls.
“We are receiving calls from people all over the state who are experiencing the effects of long-term isolation,” Capt. Lorraina Crawford said. “Many of the people calling are senior citizens who are living alone and single parents who just want to talk to another adult.”
The Salvation Army continues to provide shelter, food pantry, and eviction and utility assistance during this health crisis.
“Often in times of disaster we offer emotional and spiritual care; this is just one of many ways we are able to take care of our neighbors,” Crawford stated.
To learn more about The Salvation Army’s efforts to combat loneliness visit www.SA-WV.org.
Lt. Dennis Smith of the Salvation Army of Mercer County, which serves Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Tazewell and Summers Counties, said Monday is not taking donations for its thrift store at this time. The thrift store on Mercer Street in Princeton has been closed because it is considered a nonessential business.
“People have been dumping donations behind the building,” Smith said.
