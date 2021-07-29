CHARLESTON — For anyone wanting to purchase school supplies, this weekend is the time to do it in West Virginia.
For the first time since 2004, the state will have a Sales Tax Holiday.
From Friday through Monday, the 6 percent state tax on purchases will not be levied on a wide variety of goods that are needed for kids in school.
According to state guidelines, items exempt include:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; and
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
However, items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday urged residents to take advantage of the opportunity.
Justice said the tax holiday lasts all day Friday through Monday, ending at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.
The average customer will save at least 6 percent on every qualified purchase and up to 7 percent if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.
Both Bluefield and Princeton have a 1 percent sales tax.
During the sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:
• The item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or
• The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Students return to school in Mercer County on Sept. 7, and Sept. 8 in McDowell and Monroe counties.
Virginia’s sales tax holiday will be held Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
